Manchester United Won Historic Treble OTD In 1999 With 'And Solskjaer Has Won It' Moment

Premier League giants Manchester United completed an astounding treble as they won the Champions League title against Bayern Munich, on this day, May 26 in 1999. The Bavarian giants were on the verge of spoiling a glorious season for the Red Devils. However, Teddy Sheringham scored an equaliser and the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer goal vs Bayern Munich 1999 sealed a miraculous Manchester United Champions League 1999 victory at Camp Nou for Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils.

Manchester United Champions League 1999: Bavarians were edging ahead in Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999 final

In the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999 Champions League final, the Bavarians appeared to have dashed Sir Alex Ferguson's hopes of becoming the first team to win the treble. Mario Basler struck a freekick in the early moments of the game to secure an all-important lead for Bayern Munich at Camp Nou. Manchester United dominated possession after the goal but failed to create any clear chances to equalise.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999 Champions League final: Teddy Sheringham scores

Despite David Beckham's untiring efforts against the Bavarians, the German giants looked sharp on the counter. They repeatedly tested the United defence on the counter. On the stroke of 90 minutes, with three minutes of injury time, United came to life when they received a corner. Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel came up for the corner and played an instrumental role in the equaliser as Sheringham netted the equaliser.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999 Champions League final: Solskjaer goal vs Bayern Munich 1999

Within a minute of the kick-off, Manchester United forced another corner. However, this time around, Peter Schmeichel stood guard at the United goalpost after receiving stern instructions from Sir Alex Ferguson. Beckham stepped up for the corner this time, as he crossed the ball towards Sheringham, who nodded the ball down across the face of the goal. Solskjaer's moment of brilliance led to the second goal for the Red Devils as he slotted the ball into Bayern's net.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999 Champions League final: Solskjaer goal vs Bayern Munich 1999 spells despair for Bundesliga giants

Solskjaer celebrated in wild fashion after scoring in the Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999 Champions League final, mimicking Basler's celebration. The game restarted, but the Bayern players appeared to have lost confidence after trailing by a goal within two minutes. The Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999 game was sealed in favour of the Red Devils after that Solskjaer goal vs Bayern Munich 1999.

