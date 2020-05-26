Gary Neville's Role In Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Manchester United Revealed

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has opened up on the role club legend Gary Neville played in the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar was signed by the Red Devils in 2003 after his stellar performance when Sporting Lisbon played Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in the summer that year.

Gary Neville was among the first to demand Cristiano Ronaldo's signing: Silvestre

While speaking to FourFourTwo, Mikael Silvestre revealed that Gary Neville was among the first as well as the most vocal among the Man United players demanding the signing of Ronaldo. Silvestre stated that he came up against Ronaldo during their game against Sporting Lisbon back in 2003 and Ronaldo gave John O'Shea such a tough time that his display convinced the Man United players he has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo tortured John O’Shea: Silvestre

During the pre-match talk, Sir Alex Ferguson made a brief mention of young talent to watch out for, said Silvestre. Although he didn’t mention the name of the youngster, the team got to know who the manager was talking about once the game began. Ronaldo did not allow John O’Shea a moment's rest on the left wing with his splendid speed and change of direction with the ball. They all had one common opinion, that it will be amazing to see the youngster don the Man United shirt.

Ferguson spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo, Sporting Lisbon post the game: Silvestre

After the match, Gary Neville came in the dressing room and urged Sir Alex Ferguson to sign Ronaldo, claimed Silvestre. Ferguson responded by saying that he would look into what could be done. Silvestre recalled the post-game scenario when the players had to wait for longer than usual in the team bus, claiming that Ferguson was speaking with Ronaldo and Sporting Lisbon in his attempt to convince the youngster to join the Premier League giants.

Silvestre not surprised at Cristiano Ronaldo's success

Ronaldo went on to become one of the best players in the world after joining Man United in 2003. Silvestre claimed that it was quite clear that the youngster will emerge as one of the best since the beginning due to the capabilities of the Portuguese winger. The former Man United defender claimed that Ronaldo kept improving every aspect of his game at Man United, something that hinted at his glorious future. They weren’t surprised with Cristiano Ronaldo's success either at Man United or at Real Madrid, asserted Silvestre.