Manchester United's Anthony Martial Likely To Remain At Old Trafford This Summer

It’s been months since Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's future has been in question. However, the French International now looks set to play for the club for at least one season more. He joined Manchester United in 2015 after a move to the club worth £36 million. This was the highest transfer fee paid for a teenager at that time.

United further strengthened their line-up after signing English International Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a whooping deal of £73 million. However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær didn’t allow Martial to leave this summer as the team already lacks the services of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. Rashford faces up to 12 weeks out from the game after his shoulder surgery. Whereas, Jesse Lingard was also sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

£36-million - Highest transfer fee for a teenager

Martial was born in Massy, Essonne, the French International spent his youth playing for the Paris-based CO Les Ulis from 2001. He first trialed with Manchester United at the age of 12. He went on to play for AS Monaco, starting from the 2013 season at the age of 17. He scored nine goals for the club in 36 Ligue 1 games in the 2014 season before getting bought by Manchester United in 2015. Martial’s current deal with the club, runs till 2024, with the option of an extension in the further year. He swapped Monaco for Manchester in 2015 and has scored 78 goals in 258 appearances for the United.

Martial also played for the Senior French National team for the first time in 2015 when he received a call for the friendly matches against Portugal and Serbia. He made his debut against Serbia in the final 16 minutes of the match which France won by 1-0. He made his first start for France in a 2-1 win against Denmark, before earning a spot on France’s 23-man squad for 2016, where France became the runner-up. The 25-year-old forward started Manchester United’s pre-season outing vs Everton in the front three, alongside Mason Greenwood and Daniel James. They ended the match with a 4-0 win, owing to the goals by Harry Maguire, Diago Dalot, Greenwood and Fernandes. Manchester United will now face Leeds United in their opening match of this season's Premier League.

Image: Anthony Martial/Instagram