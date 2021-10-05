Manchester United's Tweet Over Hours-long Whatsapp, Instagram Outage Leaves Fans In Splits

As Facebook on October 4 experienced an unforeseen global outage on its digital infrastructure, with users worldwide denied access to all of its platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, Twitter attempted to banter, with other major companies joined in. Manchester United football club also decided to join in the banter party and tweeted a hilarious picture which soon became a meme in itself. Mcdonald's and other brands also joined in on the unforeseen situation.

Making the best of the outage, Twitter took to its official handle to write, “Hello, literally everyone”. The tweet was a mocking of the global shutdown of Facebook’s services. Several verified accounts from celebrities to corporations joined in on the thread and made their comments. However, Manchester United had a surprise for their fans as they posted a picture as a reply to the tweet.

Man Utd tweet over Whatsapp, Instagram's hours-long blackout

Manchester United used their official Twitter handle to respond to the “hello” tweet with an image. The picture posted by the football club saw three of the club’s former players and icons, namely Rio Ferdinand, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roy Keane using mobile phones. What made the picture more hilarious was the fact that the picture was from the 2000s and the players were using a ‘flip-phone’ which was in trend back then.

Fans quickly jumped in on the hilarious tweet and proceeded to make funny retweets. While many were left in splits by the tweet, a few others started conversations over the English Premier League club in the comments. Taking it in the right spirit, WhatsApp also responded to Twitter’s tweet with a “hello,” and even made the waving hand emoticon. Meanwhile, Instagram responded, “Hi, and happy Monday” taking the humour a notch up.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram down for hours

The servers of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram suffered a major outage. Users complained about not being able to connect to the servers meaning that they were not able to send or receive messages to their contacts on each of these platforms. Other Facebook-owned services including its own site, Instagram and Messenger also experienced this issue.

Users worldwide took to their Twitter handles to share their views on this issue. According to 9to5Mac, the outage also affected platforms and services that use Facebook login. Niantic, the creator of Pokemon GO, says that it is "looking into reports of errors associated with Facebook login, and will update here once we have more information." 9to5Mac also reported that users were being greeted with error messages such as: “Sorry, something went wrong,” “5xx Server Error,” and more. The servers for the applications were back up by Tuesday morning.

Image: Twitter/ Unsplash