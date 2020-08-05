Did Maradona Endure More Brutality On The Field Than Messi, Ronaldo? This Video Is Proof

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to embrace the game of football, Diego Maradona's countless exploits have found their way into conversations even in 2020. He is often described as the greatest by a section of football fans, ahead of the likes of Brazilian legend Pele, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Juventus icon Cristiano Ronaldo. While the debate is unlikely to reach a conclusion, it is worth noting that the Argentine great endured a difficult time on the field, suffering brutalities from multiple defenders.

Also Read | Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Ballon d'Or this year; read why

Maradona was subjected to brutal tackles, more than Messi, Ronaldo

Maradona is described as one of the most naturally talented footballers of all time. The Napoli legend would mesmerise his fans and rivals alike, with his skilful displays on the field. The dribble master often found it easy to move past defenders, all of whom found it extremely difficult to stop the Argentine wizard. The only way to stop Maradona, defenders concluded, was to foul him.

"¿Qué le pasa a Maradona? ¿Por qué camina así?". pic.twitter.com/TfhGcWh8rC — Roberto Parrottino (@rparrottino) August 3, 2020

Back in the day when Maradona took the footballing world by storm, it was easier for the players to get away with the most brutal of fouls than it is today. A two-minute video has gone viral this months that showcases the most brutal of tackles that the Argentine great was subjected to by his opponents.

Also Read | Messi prefers Real Madrid to win UCL over Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus? Report suggests

Fans question if Messi, Ronaldo could face such tackles

Criminal todas, y la última la peor. En esa época t bajaban literal — Priscila V.Teseira (@PriTeseira) August 4, 2020

if maradona would have played in today date then opponent wouldn`t even finish the match...4 red card to opponents and game over — xyz (@Niban11704723) August 4, 2020

Dude got hacked in all the continents — Jacob Chike Brown (@chef_ghus) August 4, 2020

No wonder he took drugs,I imagine the amount of pain relievers he would need.

Nobody talks enough about how rough south American competitions are — michael skillz (@skillzmike) August 4, 2020

No! these ones are not footballers, these folks are ex convicts 😦 — Michael 🤝 (@BadmanTobss) August 4, 2020

The video forced fans to question if contemporary greats such as Messi and Ronaldo could deal with the harsh tackles that Maradona was subjected to. The present-day football stars are protected with stringent guidelines set out by the respective football governing bodies. The harsh tackles on Maradona had a detrimental impact on his physicality as well. In 2018, it was revealed that the 1986 World Cup winner had no cartilage left in his knees. The very same year, he underwent surgery to get rid of his pain.

Also Read | ‘Unhappy’ Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining Neymar, Mbappe at PSG before lockdown

Maradona's surgeon speaks on Argentine legend

Speaking to Goal, Maradona's surgeon German Ochoa revealed that he oversaw a surgery on the Argentina legend's right knee back in 2004. Again in 2018, he underwent basic treatment to carry out activity as usual in Russia. Maradona has severe osteoarthritis, however, his situation isn't that bad for him to find it difficult to walk, said the surgeon.

Also Read | Georgina Rodriguez dons a purple bikini on Cristiano Ronaldo's £5.5m luxury yacht

Image courtesy: AP