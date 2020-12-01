Maradona Was Left Alone For 3 Days Despite Falling Over And Hitting His Head, Claims Nurse

Argentine legend Diego Maradona tragically passed away last Wednesday just days after his 60th birthday. The 1986 World Cup winner was at his Buenos Aires home when he suffered a chronic heart failure, a fortnight after he had an emergency brain surgery. The Napoli legend's death is now however being investigated by the police with allegations of medical negligence being reported.

Maradona medical negligence case tightens after nurse makes sensational claims

According to a report by The Sun, a lawyer for Maradona's nurse reportedly said he hit his head during a fall in his house. Local media reports said that the late Argentine legend was not taken to hospital or given an MRI scan for the bump on the right side of his skull. Maradona's nurse Gisela Madrid reportedly claimed that the former Barcelona star had taken a hit to his head exactly a week before his untimely death, as he was recovering from brain surgery which removed a clot on the left side of his head.

Attorney Rodolfo Baquè also claimed that the 1986 World Cup winner was left alone for three days after his fall. The ongoing investigation surrounding the Maradona cause of death has now added to the mystery with the late 60-year-old's nurse admitted she lied about an early-morning check-up on him. The nurse had claimed that had seen the star "sleeping and breathing normally in bed" at around 6.30 am on the morning of his death with his 24-year-old nephew being the last person to see him alive over breakfast.

Maradona doctor Dr Luque claims he has nothing to hide as Argentine legend's death is probed

Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, yesterday as part of an investigation into the football legend’s death. pic.twitter.com/2KRpZxdPnu — Geoffrey Mwamburi (@bekimwamburi) November 30, 2020

Reports have now revealed that police found a late-night sandwich lying uneaten in Maradona's bedroom and the nurse was 'made to lie' that she saw him alive at 9.20 AM according to local media reports. The late Argentine legend's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque had his office and home raided by the police amid the ongoing investigation. Following the search, Dr Luque said that he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" to save Maradona, who he considered as his friend. The neurosurgeon revealed that the late Napoli legend battled addiction problems and believes that Maradona should have gone to a rehabilitation centre. Dr Luque claimed that he is proud of everything that he has done for Maradona, and has nothing to hide and will be at the disposal of justice.

(Image Courtesy: AP)