Will Lionel Messi's Emotional Diego Maradona Tribute Cost Barcelona?

Football clubs and players all over the world have been paying tribute to Diego Maradona over the past few days. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi performed an emotional Diego Maradona tribute after scoring against Osasuna over the weekend. Although the Lionel Messi Maradona tribute was praised by football fans, it may end up costing Barcelona financially.

Maradona death: Barcelona star’s heartfelt tribute to Argentine great

Barcelona have struggled in the LaLiga in recent times but ran out 4-0 winners at home against Osasuna as they beat the team comfortably. The win took Barcelona to seventh in the LaLiga standings, with 14 points from nine games. Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as well, with his impressive second-half goal being followed up by an emotional Maradona celebration that was loved by fans and players alike.

Lionel Messi beat two players with ease before finding the net in the second half, with the Argentine scoring his first goal from open play. After finding the back of the net, Lionel Messi took off his Barcelona shirt to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys jersey, with the shirt having the iconic No.10 on his back. In a tribute to the legend, Lionel Messi was seen emotionally raising his fingers to the sky, as he paid his respects to Diego Maradona.

Story behind Lionel Messi Maradona tribute explained

Notably, both Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have played for Newell’s Old Boys during their playing careers. While Diego Maradona spent a brief stint at the club during the end of his playing career, Lionel Messi spent six years at the club before moving to Barcelona. After the game, the attacker shared the story behind the emotional celebration.

Lionel Messi has revealed in the past that he was in fact in the stadium in 1993 when Diego Maradona made his debut for Newell’s Old Boys. Maradona had scored on that day, and Lionel Messi imitated his celebration from 1993 after scoring against Osasuna. After the game, Lionel Messi took to social media to share a collage of himself and Diego Maradona, where the two Argentine greats can be seen performing the same celebration.

Maradona celebration by Messi set to cost Barcelona

Barcelona faces fine after Lionel Messi's pays tribute to Diego Maradona by unveiling Newell's Old Boys shirt in a match against Osasuna. I feel FIFA should not fine Messi or Barcelona for this incident pic.twitter.com/JGsCzUbc4p — Mr Ragnarok (@ItsMrRagnarok) November 30, 2020

Although Lionel Messi was widely praised for his special tribute, he ended up being booked by the referee for taking his shirt off during the LaLiga game. Now, media reports reveal that the emotional Lionel Messi Maradona celebration will end up costing Barcelona money, with the club set to be fined €3,000 under article 91 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code. According to the law, any footballer who after scoring a goal raises his shirt to display any kind of advertising, slogan, legend, acronyms, anagrams or drawings will be punished with a fine of up to €3,000 and a warning, irrespective of the purpose of their actions.

Image Credits: LaLiga Instagram