Marcelo Plays Final Game For Real Madrid After UEFA Champions League Win Against Liverpool

Real Madrid on Sunday beat Liverpool by a solitary goal to clinch their 14th Champions League title. Vinicius Jr's goal in the second half was enough for Los Blancos to seal the title in Paris. However, the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final in Paris was the last for left-back Marcelo in a Real Madrid jersey after announcing that he has played the last game for the club. According to journalist Diego M. Fernandez, he will not be extending that record.

Champions League: Marcelo plays the last game for Real Madrid

Marcelo’s contract with Real Madrid expires in June after which it will not be extended. Following the Champions League victory, Marcelo spoke about the season and expressed his feeling regarding winning the Champions Trophy five times He said “I feel great joy and emotion. It's even tough for me to speak because I can see my family and all of my teammates here. The season was what it was and we've deserved it, this is a strange moment in my head. I've won the Champions League five times and never would have thought that I’d achieve that.”

Marcelo announces he’s officially leaving Real Madrid: “Yes, this was my final game with Real Madrid”, he told @diegomiguel4. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid



Marcelo’s contract expires in June and it won’t be extended. pic.twitter.com/3oebIf356U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Marcelo: “Ha sido mi último partido con el #RealMadrid”



Leyenda. 25 títulos. pic.twitter.com/2ysCu0TGuY — Diego M. Fernández (@diegomiguel4) May 28, 2022

Spanish giants Real Madrid had earlier defeated Espanyol to win their record 35th La Liga title. The Brazilian played his final league match for Real Madrid against Real Betis last week. The left back received a standing ovation from the crowd and was given the captain's armband by Karim Benzema. Marcelo accepted applause from his teammates after the final whistle and left, waving to the stands as he went.

Marcelo career with Real Madrid

Marcelo has been with Real Madrid since 2007 and was signed in to replace yet another Brazilian legendary left-back in Roberto Carlos. The rest, as they say, is history. The Brazilian in his decade long career with the Spanish Giants boast of impressive resume winning 25 trophies. The 33-year-old is the most decorated player in our club's history. The left back has done it all in the Spanish capital. He has won 6 La Liga trophies, 5 Spanish Super Cups,5 UEFA Champions League trophies, 4 FIFA World Cup trophies, 3 European Super Cups, and 2 Copas del Rey since his arrival.