Marcus Rashford Could Set For A Surprise Return Against Sevilla In Europa League: Reports

Manchester United's injury crisis deepened further as Lisandro Martinez hobbled off the pitch in the 2-2 Europa League encounter against Sevilla. The Red Devils already have players lined up in the treatment room and Martinez's injury could pose a severe threat to their ambitions this season, To make the situation worse Raphael Varane also had to be called off at the break and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Marcus Rashford to return against Sevilla in the Europa League?

In what could be a major boost, Marcus Rashford could be available for the return leg clash against Sevilla when United travel to Spain. Rashford suffered a groin issue in the 2-0 victory against Everton and witnessed from the stands as United crumbled under pressure by allowing Sevilla to gain a strong foothold in the match.

Rashford's injury was supposed to be a major setback for Erik ten Hag who does have a major selection headache ahead of a crucial set of games for the Red Devils. But according to a report in the Athletic, the English international could be available for this crucial clash.

Ten Hag gave a very subtle hint about Rashford's return to fitness before United's Europa League encounter. “It’s a setback and he’s disappointed, but he’s not totally broke because he will return quickly. He’s started his rehab and that helps to get back soon.

“(Rashford will miss) A few games… We’ll have to see it how it develops.”

I'm working hard with the physio to get back asap! See you soon 🔴 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 12, 2023

United are scheduled to face Nottingham Forest over the weekend and the manager has offered a fresh injury update regarding the status of the injured players. On being asked about the extent of Martinez and Varane's absence the manager responded,

“No, sorry, [I do not know any more information]. It is not even 24 hours [since the Sevilla match] so I don't have complete diagnosis. So I can't tell [the severity of the injuries] in this moment.

“When we have news we will give it straight to you. But let's do the medical, do their assessments and full diagnose, complete diagnose, and then we will give you the news. But I think it doesn't change in this moment.”