Marcus Rashford Credits Man United Legend Wayne Rooney For Helping Him Develop As Striker

Football News

England forward Marcus Rashford heaped praise on former teammate Wayne Rooney, crediting the latter for helping him develop into a more clinical striker.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been a shining light for Manchester United in what has been an inconsistent 2019-20 season. The Man United academy graduate has scored 41 goals in 133 appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2015 while playing under Louis van Gaal. In a recent interview, Marcus Rashford issued a word of gratitude to former Man United captain Wayne Rooney while thanking 'Wazza' for helping him develop in his initial years when he made the jump to the senior team.

Also Read | Man United not up for £4bn takeover as Saudi Prince seeks £300m Newcastle deal

Marcus Rashford following in the footsteps of former Man United forward Wayne Rooney

Also Read | Paul Pogba reveals nearly clashing in training with Man United flop Ravel Morrison

Marcus Rashford credits Wayne Rooney for helping him develop as a striker

Also Read | Premier League legend Paul Scholes compares Bruno Fernandes to Man United star Eric Cantona

Marcus Rashford played alongside Wayne Rooney during his initial years in the senior team. Van Gaal moved Wayne Rooney to a slightly deeper midfield role in order to accommodate Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front. Wayne Rooney is currently Manchester United's leading goal-scorer, having scored 183 goals in 393 appearances for the Red Devils. The former England captain is currently playing for Derby County in the Championship after ending his MLS stint with DC United last year.

Also Read | Premier League: Odion Ighalo says god will help him decide between Man United and Shanghai Shenhua

Marcus Rashford eager to make Man United return after coronavirus pandemic ends

Also Read | Wayne Rooney 'man-marked' by guards on Man United night outs, says former England international Neville

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories