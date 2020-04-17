Marcus Rashford Credits Man United Legend Wayne Rooney For Helping Him Develop As Striker

Marcus Rashford has been a shining light for Manchester United in what has been an inconsistent 2019-20 season. The Man United academy graduate has scored 41 goals in 133 appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2015 while playing under Louis van Gaal. In a recent interview, Marcus Rashford issued a word of gratitude to former Man United captain Wayne Rooney while thanking 'Wazza' for helping him develop in his initial years when he made the jump to the senior team.

Marcus Rashford following in the footsteps of former Man United forward Wayne Rooney

Marcus Rashford has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season, the last Englishman with more for Man Utd in a single campaign was Wayne Rooney in 2013-14 (17).



Rashy reaching new heights. pic.twitter.com/0vDDVsMZ6H — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 28, 2019

Marcus Rashford credits Wayne Rooney for helping him develop as a striker

"Wazza has been a massive part of my development and it was just a dream come true to play with him on the pitch after watching him for so many years."@MarcusRashford on playing alongside his #MUFC hero, @WayneRooney ♥️#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/nnjwvSBJ1L — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford played alongside Wayne Rooney during his initial years in the senior team. Van Gaal moved Wayne Rooney to a slightly deeper midfield role in order to accommodate Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front. Wayne Rooney is currently Manchester United's leading goal-scorer, having scored 183 goals in 393 appearances for the Red Devils. The former England captain is currently playing for Derby County in the Championship after ending his MLS stint with DC United last year.

Marcus Rashford eager to make Man United return after coronavirus pandemic ends

