Wayne Rooney 'man-marked' By Guards On Man United Night Outs, Says Former Captain Neville

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville lifted the lid on 'brilliant but unpredictable' Wayne Rooney. Gary Neville was named Manchester United captain in 2005 and explained that Wayne Rooney was the most difficult of players to manage as the hot-tempered forward found a way to get into scraps. In an interview, Gary Neville recalled an incident when Waye Rooney was watched by two security guards but still managed to get involved in a brawl at a nightclub.

Gary Neville put security guards on Wayne Rooney

Upon receiving the captain's armband, Gary Neville was responsible for former teammate Wayne Rooney during their playing days at Manchester United off the pitch as well. The 45-year-old Gary Neville believed that Wayne Rooney was always a target for outsiders on the streets and needed a security guard to handle the young Englishman. Rival fans would always try and pick on Wayne Rooney because of his temperament and at the time the youngster was always prepared for a scuffle.

Wayne Rooney fights despite guards around

Gary Neville reminisced on a night out with his then Manchester United teammates when he had two guards patrolling Wayne Rooney in shifts. Upon being transferred to the other security guard, Wayne Rooney appeared to have a fight in the nightclub. In a gap of 10 steps on a staircase between the two guards, Wayne Rooney was able to pick a challenge and brawl with someone creating the 'Rooney controversy' in the newspaper headlines for the next day. Gary Neville described his former colleague as 'unpredictable' even though he was a brilliant player in a conversation on The Football Show on Sky Sports News.

Rooney controversy: Wayne Rooney fights

In 2015, the Derby County player/manager was involved in a boxing match with former Manchester United teammate Phil Bardsley in his kitchen. The encounter in the kitchen was of the infamous Wayne Rooney fights that ended badly for United's all-time top scorer as Bardsley KO'd the five-time Premier League winner. Here is the clip from when Wayne Rooney fought against Bardsley and ended up on unconscious the deck.

Never forget when Phil Bardsley knocked Wayne Rooney out with a jab. 😅🥊 pic.twitter.com/dnyO7VHi4N — The Away Fans Videos (@TheAwayFansVids) July 4, 2017

