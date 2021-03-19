Marcus Rashford Injury Update: Latest On Man United forward After Milan Substitution

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford suffered a "little twinge" in Thursday's Europa League game against AC Milan, which led to the forward's substitution at half-time. The 23-year-old was replaced by Paul Pogba, who got the decisive goal to send United to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. A 1-0 win at the San Siro was enough for United to win the tie (2-1) on aggregate, but United fans were left concerned over Marcus Rashford's injury.

While speaking to reporters after his team qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Solskjaer explained that the decision to bring off Rashford at the interval was made out of precaution. The Norwegian also played down any major injury concerns to his star forward, “Marcus was feeling something. We didn’t want to take any risks. I think he’ll be alright. He had a little twinge. Hopefully, he won’t be too bad” said Solskjaer.

Rashford only recently returned from an ankle injury sustained in the Manchester derby earlier this month and is nursing a shoulder problem, which he may undergo surgery on later this year. There has been speculation that Rashford's long-standing shoulder problem may require surgery in the close season, though the United star played down rumours about his fitness earlier this week, saying he “can rest when he retires.”

This season, Rashford has made 45 appearances in all competitions for United, with last week’s round of 16 first leg against Milan being the only game he missed all campaign. In total, he has scored 18 goals and racked up 10 assists, helping United climb up to second in the Premier League standings and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Paul Pogba came off the bench at half-time to make his first appearance for United since February 6, and the France midfielder had an immediate impact as he turned the tie in his side's favour three minutes after the break with a fine goal. Former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on as a substitute to try to drag Milan back into the match, and he almost equalised in the 74th minute but was denied by a stunning save from the visitors' goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The Premier League club held on to their lead until the final whistle to remain in the hunt for continental silverware.

Manchester United fixtures: United set to face Leicester City in FA Cup quarter-finals

After having made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, United will now travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in an FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, March 21. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). However, it remains to be seen whether or not Rashford will be fit in time to face the Foxes.

