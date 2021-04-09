Marcus Rashford Reaches 20-goal Mark in Consecutive Seasons For First Time At Man Utd

Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock to score a landmark goal for Manchester United against Granada during their first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday. The 23-year-old was on target for the Red Devils in their 2-0 away win over the Spanish side and the Englishman has now scored 20 goals across all competitions this season. Rashford's first-half strike vs Granada meant that he has taken his tally to the 20-goal mark for the second season running to become the first Man United player to do so since Wayne Rooney achieved the feat between 2008-2010.

Granada vs Man United: Rashford and Fernandes earn first leg win for Red Devils

In a game where clear-cut chances were scarce, Rashford's goal just after the half-hour mark was the game's standout piece of quality. Rashford cut inside from the left to make a perfect run in between full-back Victor Diaz and centre-back Domingos Duarte, before getting on the end of a delicious pass over the top from Victor Lindelof. Rashford controlled well before coolly finishing past Rui Silva.

Granada fought valiantly for a way back into the game but to no avail. In second-half stoppage time, United doubled their lead through Bruno Fernandes' spot-kick. The Red Devils will now take a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

Marcus Rashford stats: Star forward scores 20+ goals in consecutive seasons for Man United

Marcus Rashford has now scored 42 goals in the last two seasons for United. This is the same figure that Romelu Lukaku contributed in his two years at Old Trafford. However, Rashford still has time to add more to his tally before the end of the season.

His goal against Granada on Tuesday took him to 20 goals for the season in all competitions for United. Rashford has also grabbed 10 assists this season, so this was his 30th goal contribution of the campaign. He netted 22 times for the Red Devils last season, which was his best scoring campaign but is on course to surpass that feat.

Marcus Rashford record: Man United star equals record set by Bobby Charlton

Rashford also equalled a 56-year-old Manchester United record set by Sir Bobby Charlton after netting against Granada. Rashford now has eight goals to his name in Europe this season, having played a combined total of 11 matches in the Europa League and Champions League. Rashford is the first English player to achieve that feat since Charlton way back in the 1964-65 season.

