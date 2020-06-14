Rashford To Ronaldo: Yuvraj Singh Feels Man United Striker Has Caliber To Reach That Level

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh compared Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and deemed him to reach that level in the future as he possesses the caliber to do so. A Man United fan himself, Yuvraj Singh opined that Rashford's skills with the ball coupled with his athleticism and pace would eventually guide him to the ranks of great football legends. The two premier athletes engaged in a conversation on Sony Ten Pit Stop show on Saturday and had a healthy conversation ranging from Rashford's rehab post-surgery to Yuvraj's distinct memories in England.

'He's definitely someone who...'

"I somehow relate Marcus (Rashford) to Ronaldo. When I see the pace with which he's running with the ball, doing the nutmegs, he's definitely someone who has the caliber to reach that level in future," Yuvraj said during the conversation. "I see the same quality of that forward line now with Marcus, Anthony (Martial) and (Mason) Greenwood -- who is really special. Just the love for Reds is always there," Yuvraj added.

The World Cup-winning all-rounder picked Ryan Giggs as his favourite Red Devils player as he played with his left foot all the time followed by Ruud van Nistelrooy. Yuvraj Singh also revealed that he frequently buys new jerseys in order to meet with the logo changes made in Man United's kit, showing his love and support for the side. The duo also spoke about the rise of Rashford in the football arena and the perks of playing for Manchester United as the conversation continued.

'Excited'

"They appreciate that you might not be there yet but you have the potential to get there. We have all loved comparisons. These days the thinking in young players' mind is just about being the best that you can be. That's why I feel the generation of football keeps moving forward. Growing up in a sport 20 years ago is different than what it is now," Rashford said. "I'm just excited for the game to start again. It's a little disappointing that there's going to be no fun but they can at least watch it on TV. People can start to enjoy the sport again. That's what football is all about... "It's a game that puts a smile on people's faces and that's what makes the game so great. We feel happy to be able to play again," Rashford said. "This club is about winning trophies. We have so many young players in the team. The average age is one of the youngest. The only way to mature on a football pitch is by winning big games, trophies. That's how you learn. You have to get used to winning as soon as possible," Rashford asserted.

