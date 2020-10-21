Discovery Plus Releases Docu-series 'Matchday - Inside FC Barcelona'; All You Need To Know

Football fans in India will have something to look for every Monday over the next eight weeks as the docu-series based on the world's most popular soccer club, FC Barcelona, is set to release on Discovery Plus. The documentary film titled 'Matchday - Inside FC Barcelona' will focus on the daily lives of some of the most prolific football players of all time such as Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué, Philippe Coutinho, Suarez, Marc-André Ter Stegen, and will also give a sneak-peak to the fans on what happens inside the dressing room of the LaLiga club.

Read: LaLiga Results And Highlights: Real Madrid, Barcelona STUNNED On Matchday 6

The eight-episode series, which is streaming on the Discovery Plus app starting from October 12, will cover eight important matches for FC Barcelona during the 2018-2019 season. The docu-series will also discuss El Clasico in-depth, giving fans an idea of how players and the team prepare themselves before probably the most important game of their fixture.

Read: Barcelona Confirm Contract Renewal Of Four Players Including Pique, Ter Stegen

🇮🇳👋 India! The journey towards winning the 2018-19 title was a memorable one and we are happy to relive the experience once again. Watch Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona on @DiscoveryPlusIn & celebrate our special moment: https://t.co/NE8PF6k0oR#MatchdayonDiscoveryPlus #Culers pic.twitter.com/drWnUiu3b9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2020

'Unprecedented access'

"We are very proud to release Matchday in India. A lot of passion has gone into this project, in which TV cameras were given unprecedented access to the everyday lives of the first team players, both on and off the pitch, showing Barça as never seen before. The narrative structure is completely different to other sports docuseries, it’s much more about telling stories around the players and showing they have lives, kids, interests, and feelings," said Dídac Lee, Board Member responsible for the Digital Area at FC Barcelona.

Read: Lionel Messi Struggling? Barcelona Boss Koeman Believes Argentine Icon Can Do Better

"When it comes to football, FC Barcelona is one of the most revered clubs in the world but more than that as a team FC Barcelona is a pioneering example of ambition, humility, teamwork, and respect- all timeless values that extend beyond sport. We are delighted to bring the inside story of such an iconic club that will resonate will cut across demographics and not just the passionate football fans in the country," said Issac John, Digital Head, APAC, Discovery.

The documentary film has been produced by Rakuten, FC Barcelona's title sponsor, and was originally released in November 2019. The film has been narrated by the legendary American actor and Academy Award Nominee John Malkovich. Each episode is of 45 minutes in length and the episodes will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read: Gerard Pique Open to wage Cut In 2021 To Help Barcelona With Financial Restructuring

(Image Credit: Discovery Plus)

