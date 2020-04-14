Mario Balotelli Says His Daughter Is A Huge Fan Of Napoli, He Would Make Her An Ultra

Italian journeyman Mario Balotelli was at one point considered as one of the finest talents in European football. However, his rash attitude off the pitch and inconsistency on it has seen the highly-rated striker move from one club to another, having started his career with Inter Milan in Serie A. Mario Balotelli, who is currently plying his trade in Serie A with SC Brescia, spoke of his daughter's admiration towards league rivals Napoli.

Mario Balotelli reveals how his daughter is a big fan of Napoli, says she would be head ultra

While speaking to Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, Brescia striker Mario Balotelli revealed his admiration for Napoli. The Italian forward even added that his young daughter is a die hard fan of the Partenopei and was quoted as saying "I tried it [to join Napoli]. I would have a great time in Naples. I would make my daughter head ultra. She supports Napoli. I sing to her, 'Brescia, Brescia', but she continues to support Napoli. She was very happy when I took her to the San Paolo, she was hypnotised. It is always a good emotion to enter San Paolo, although in my opinion, the most beautiful stadium is San Siro."

Mario Balotelli revealed that his daughter is a huge Napoli fan. He added that she refuses to support his current club Brescia as she is loyal towards Napoli. The striker himself expressed his admiration towards the Naples-based Serie A club that is famous for its strong group of ultras.

Mario Balotelli being linked to Galatasaray in the summer transfer window

