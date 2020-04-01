As things stand, the French Ligue 1 has been suspended until further notice just like all the other major leagues across Europe. The French top flight has been suspended since the start of March with multiple players leaving for their respective home countries due to the spread of coronavirus in Europe. The official handle of the French Ligue 1 has been running a campaign on their social media handle on Twitter on some of the most iconic players to ply their trade in France. On Wednesday, the Ligue 1 handle focused on PSG icons Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi.

It's with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of former @OM_English president Pape Diouf. We offer our condolences to those close to him in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/jSc9J55rwy — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) March 31, 2020

Ligue 1 and Napoli accept Top Goals Challenge ft. Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi

Napoli accepted Ligue 1's nomination for the Top Goals Challenge as they posted two goals scored by their former players, Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi. The South American duo were cult heroes at Napoli and left to join PSG for a hefty sum. Edinson Cavani scored 78 goals for Napoli in 104 appearances before moving to PSG in the French Ligue 1 in 2013. Ezequiel Lavezzi was a veteran Napoli player, appearing in 156 matches for the Naples-based club and scoring 38 goals before making the move to PSG in 2012 and then to China's Hebei Fortune before announcing his retirement at the age of 34. Lavezzi was briefly the highest-paid player in world football after his move to China.

Ligue 1: Edinson Cavani and Ezequiel Lavezzi's stunners for PSG

