Mario Mandzukic Set To Move To AC Milan, Serie A Club Agrees For 18 Month Contract: Report

Topping the January transfer window headlines so far, Mario Mandzukic is set to join AC Milan, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Croatian striker is likely to fly to Milan on Monday for medicals. As per several reports, a deal has already been finalized between Mandzukic and Milan with the contract set to be signed after the medicals.

At Milan, Mandzukic will join Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daniel Maldini and Lorenzo Colombo to form the attack under manager Stefano Pioli. The Croatian striker last played a competitive game in March 2020 for the Al Duhail in the Qatar Stars League. The contract between the striker and the Serie A club is reported to be of 18 months.

Tomori to AC Milan?

Apart from the Croatian striker, AC Milan have also shown interest in Fikaya Tomori and Mohamed Simakan. As per Fabrizio Romano, Milan have contacted Chelsea for the English defender while Tomori has also expressed keenness in joining Milan. Romano has affirmed the signing with the agreement said to be completed next week. Tomori would move to Milan on loan with an option of buying him for around 30 million pounds. The Chelsea Centre Back will fly to Milan in the next few days for medicals. Presently, AC Milan sit atop the Serie A table 3 points clear of Inter Milan who are placed second.

Mandzukic's signing with Milan will mark his return to Italy where he last played for Juventus. In his 117 appearances for the Italian club across four seasons, Mandzukic scored 30 goals and also reached the Champions League final in the 2016-17 season where Juventus lost to Real Madrid. He won the Serie A with Juventus in all the seasons that he was there. Prior to Juventus, Mandzukic has also played for German giants Bayern Munich and Spain's Atletico Madrid, winning the Champions League with the former in 2012-13.

