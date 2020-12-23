Ibrahimovic's Impact At AC Milan Lauded As Rossoneri Remain Only Undefeated European Side

Serie A heavyweights AC Milan managed to sign former club star Zlatan Ibrahimovic this January at a time when the side was stumbling in the league, languishing midtable. And the Swede superstar arrived in top form to showcase what was in store for the Rossoneri in the coming weeks. True to his form, Milan now lead the Serie A charts ahead of defending champions Juventus, standing firm as the only undefeated side in Europe.

Ibrahimovic's role in AC Milan's resurgence

Ibrahimovic was signed on a six-month deal by the San Siro outfit, which was further extended after the player's magnificent form propelled the club to finish sixth in the Serie A standings last season. Stefano Pioli's men, although had to settle for a Europa League berth, have emerged stronger in the following season.

Ibrahimovic has emerged as the main man for the Milan-based outfit. Having played 10 games this season, the 39-year-old striker has racked up 11 goals already, despite missing out on a few games due to coronavirus and injury concerns. He trails to rivals Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo by two goals in the competition.

AC Milan undefeated in Europe after surprising Juventus vs Fiorentina result

With 13 games already played in the Serie A, AC Milan stay put atop the Italian top competition with 31 points in 13 games. They have a point's lead over city rivals Inter Milan, who have also endured a sensational rise under Antonio Conte after losing out the title to Juventus narrowly last season.

Juventus arrived in the game against Fiorentina on Tuesday as only the second team alongside Milan to stay undefeated in Europe. But Andrea Pirlo's men could not contain Fiorentina's attacking prowess and went on to lose the tie 3-0. Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Caceres netted once each, apart from an own goal from Alex Sandro to see off a scintillating win at the Allianz Stadium.

AC Milan could extend 10-point lead over Juventus in Serie A standings

🎙️ Here's a recap of what the Boss had to say ahead of the matchup against Lazio



Watch more on the app ➡️ https://t.co/k2zluibzhx



🗣️ Il meglio della conferenza di Mister Pioli alla vigilia di #MilanLazio #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/Q42UF8jIBK — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 22, 2020

The defeat for Juventus vs Fiorentina leaves AC Milan as the only undefeated team in any of the top five leagues in Europe. And the Rossoneri are set to play Lazio on Wednesday. A win at San Siro will propel them 10 points clear of the defending Serie A champions, thus casting doubts on Juventus' ability to overtake Milan in the competition.

Image courtesy: AC Milan Instagram