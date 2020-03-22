Marouane Fellaini Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Health department of Jihan province, on Saturday, announced that Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shandong Luneng's Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for Coronavirus.

READ: Italy Records 793 New Coronavirus Deaths In A Single Day

Fellaini tests positive

Fellaini reportedly travelled by train and arrived in the city in March 2020. He is the first CSL player to be tested positive. China, the place where Coronavirus started was the hardest hit at first, with 81,416 cases and 3,261 deaths as per World Health Organisation (WHO). Italy and Spain have also seen almost similar rates of the virus spreading.

The 32-year-old Belgian international midfielder has a normal temperature and is feeling fine, Shandong said but "is under observation and having treatment at a designated medical facility. The club will do its best... to help in the treatment and recovery of the player."

Fellaini, also formerly of Everton, joined Shandong Luneng from English giants United in February last year for a reported 7.2 million euros.

On Saturday, the Chinese Football Association said that the country's best-known player, forward Wu Lei, had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wu, who plays for Spanish strugglers Espanyol, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona and has only mild symptoms.

READ: UK Tourist Hotspots Urge People To 'not Travel' Amid Coronavirus Scare

On Saturday, Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala announced that he and his wife had tested positive for the deadly virus and were following medical procedures. Former player Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have also tested positive.

READ: Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldini Test Positive For Coronavirus

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus and the virus has infected around 3,07,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 180 other countries.

(with agency inputs)

READ: IOC Asks Member Countries About Coronavirus Impact