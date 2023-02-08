Marseille Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch Coupe De France Match In India, UK And US?

A Lionel Messi-led Paris Saint Germain will take on Marseille in a Coupe de France encounter at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Thursday. Riding on the brilliance of Lionel Messi, PSG managed to get the better of Toulouse in the Ligue 1 while Marseille lost to Nice in their last encounter.

Toulouse took an early lead through Branco van den Boomen but goals from Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi ensured they maintain a healthy gap in the Ligue 1 points table. Marseille lost the momentum in their chase as their loss handed a major boost to PSG's championship chances. Messi has been included in the 20 players' squad to face Marseille in the Le Classique.

When and where will the Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain match be played?

The French cup match between Marseille and Paris Saint Germain will be played at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Thursday, 9th February.

What time does the Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain match start in India?

The French Cup match between Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain will start at 12:40 AM.

Where can we watch the Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain match in India?

The French Cup game between Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain will not have any live telecast in India.

Where can we live stream the Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain match in India?

The French Cup game between Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain will stream live on DAZN in India.

Where can we watch the Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain match in the UK?

The French Cup game between Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain will not have any live telecast in the United Kingdom. The match starts at 7:00 PM BST.

Where can we watch the Toulouse vs Paris Saint Germain match in the US?

The French Cup game between Marseille vs Paris Saint Germain will be shown live on Fox Soccer Plus. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST.

Paris Saint Germain predicted lineup vs Marseille: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bernat; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Fabian; Vitinha; Messi, Ekitike