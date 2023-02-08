French Cup: Is Lionel Messi Playing For PSG Against Marseille? Here's An Update

Following their comeback victory over Toulouse in the Ligue 1, Paris Saint Germain is poised to take on Marseille in a much anticipated French Cup encounter in their next game. The game will begin live at 1:40 AM on Thursday. The French giants suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Rennes in the Ligue 1 in January this year and since then they have been on a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

They thrashed Pays de Cassel 7-0 in the last round of Coupe de France and if they expect a similar kind of performance a certain Lionel Messi needs to fire in front of the goal. Let's have a look at whether FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi will play in PSG's upcoming clash.

Is Lionel Messi playing against Marseille in Coupe de France?

Lionel Messi netted the winning goal in PSG's win over Toulouse and a major boost to the French club the 35-year-old has been added to the squad for their trip to Marseille. He is slated to play an important part in the Le Classique as in the absence of Kylian Mbappe he will lead the attacking charge alongside Neymar.

🆙✊⤵️ Le groupe parisien pour le déplacement à Marseille #LeClassique #OMPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 7, 2023

Messi hasn't taken a part in previous French Cup clashes but given the amount of importance this match has Christopher Galtier wouldn't take a risk by making him sit on the bench. The PSG manager had earlier expressed his concerns over Lionel Messi's workload for the side as the Argentine World Cup winner inspired a brilliant performance against Toulouse in the French top tier.

“Messi was a very important driving force for us, given his goal and the chances he created. I’m asking the team to play for him and to work for him. He must be relieved of certain duties. His teammates must intensify their efforts to win the ball back and to create spaces, so that he can spray around his passes which are so rare."

Paris Saint Germain predicted lineup vs Marseille: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bernat; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Fabian; Vitinha; Messi, Ekitike