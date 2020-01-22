Gabriel Martinelli Scores Wonder Goal As N'Golo Kante Mirrors Bizarre Gerrard Slip: WATCH

Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea ended in a thrilling draw with both sides scoring twice past each other. Arsenal teenager Gabriel Martinelli scored an amazing goal for the Gunners. Here’s a look at the goal scored by the 18-year-old.

Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights: Gabriel Martinelli scores a great goal against the Blues

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho converted from the penalty spot in the 28th minute after Tammy Abraham was fouled in the penalty area by defender David Luiz. However, Arsenal equalised in the 63rd minute after Gabriel Martinelli scored from an individual effort. The youngster went across N’Golo Kante, who could not stop the 18-year-old and slipped while trying to tackle Martinelli down. Martinelli ran across the length of the field as N'Golo Kante was down, while other Chelsea defenders tried to chase him, but couldn't stop the onrushing Gunners forward. Gabriel Martinelli displayed utmost composure while scoring past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights: N'Golo Kante's slip has re-ignited memories of 'Gerrard Slip'

Kanye’s slip is sweet justice for the Gerrard slip and Demba Goal tbh pic.twitter.com/VrwhEqWtcz — Max🇨🇦 (@FerrierFlair) January 21, 2020

The slip by N’Golo Kante has re-ignited memories of the time when ‘Gerrard slip’ was in vogue. Fans compared N'Golo Kante’s slip against Arsenal to that of Steven Gerrard when the latter was playing against Chelsea in 2014. The 'Gerrard slip' led to Liverpool’s defeat, and the Reds ultimately lost the Premier League title to Manchester City in dramatic fashion.

Chelsea vs Arsenal highlights: Hector Bellerin escapes Arsenal

In the 84th minute, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta scored for the Blues, giving a much-needed lead to Frank Lampard’s side after Arsenal were caught napping. However, the lead for Chelsea did not last long, as Hector Bellerin equalised for the Gunners just three minutes later.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League

Chelsea are still fourth in the Premier League, having bagged 40 points so far. They have a six-point advantage over fifth-placed Manchester United, who have earned 34 points. While Arsenal are 10th on the points table, bagging 30 points in 24 games.