Mason Greenwood Further Arrested Over 'threats To Kill', Man Utd Release New Statement

Manchester United have released a new statement after further arrest of Mason Greenwood by the Greater Manchester police. Greenwood, who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday, has been further taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, the police confirmed on Tuesday. After Greenwood's further arrest, the United released a statement, where the club reiterated its strong condemnation of violence and informed that Greenwood will continue to miss training at Old Trafford until further notice.

"Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice," United said in its statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the Greater Manchester police arrested Greenwood after videos and images of his alleged girlfriend surfaced on social media, where she blamed the footballer of assault and rape. The videos and images were posted online by the alleged victim herself. In the videos, the woman can be seen showing her bruises and scars, claiming them to be from the violence she suffered at the hands of Greenwood.

The post by the woman gained widespread attention following which Manchester United issued a statement on the England star stating that the 20-year-old will not play or train with the club until further notice. The police then made the arrest and took Greenwood under custody.

The police also informed that the magistrates have granted them another extension to question Greenwood until Wednesday. Earlier, the Greater Manchester police had been granted an extension to question Greenwood until Monday.

Brands suspend relationship with Greenwood

Meanwhile, Greenwood has lost several sponsorship deals since the case came into the light last week. Nike has reportedly suspended its relationship with the Manchester United forward, citing concerns over the videos and images that have emerged. Nike has said that it will continue to monitor the situation. EA Sports, which makes the popular video game FIFA, has removed Greenwood from all its products, including FIFA 22, FIFA Ultimate Team packs, and Ultimate Draft.

Greenwood joined Manchester United at the age of six. He then progressed through the ranks to eventually join the senior team in 2018. Greenwood has since made 83 appearances for the club and has scored 22 goals. Greenwood is also part of the England men's national team.

Image: AP