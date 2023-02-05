Mason Greenwood Reveals His Next 'big Move' After Manchester United's Contract Ends

Following the dropping of all charges, Mason Greenwood is eligible to play football again and may seek a new destination if Manchester United does not give him reentry into Old Trafford. As per Greenwood, he is open to play in China if United sack him over sex attack claims. The 21-year-old was charged with attempted rape.

A source revealed that Mason Greenwood is not looking to play for Manchester United again after the club suspended him and broke all contact with the player in January 2022. “He felt like the club didn’t stand by him. He said he would be happy to go and play in China as long as that meant he was getting paid well and was playing. His view may have softened over the last few months, but he was not happy at all.”

Some other sources have opined that it would be very difficult for Greenwood to emotionally adjust in England again. As per them, Greenwood would struggle emotionally with abuse from opposition fans if he played again in England.

Manchester United Staff in split over Mason Greenwood

According to reports, the Manchester United staff is unclear about what stance they should pick. The players and managerial staff haven't been able to come to a conclusion regarding whether to Welcome Greenwood back in the dressing room or should just release him. Encountering questions about Mason Greenwood before the matchup against Crystal Palace, Erik Ten Hag said " “I can’t give a comment about the process,” he said. “I can’t say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United career

Mason Greenwood made his United debut in 2018 and at the time of his suspension, the forward had gathered 83 appearances in the red tshirt. Scoring a total of 22 goals, Greenwood was seen as the player with a bright future with the club, however, everything went haywire following the registration of charges. At 21 all options are still open for Greenwood and now it would be inetesting to witness what's next in store in this saga.