Mauricio Pochettino Exudes Confidence In PSG's Abilities Ahead Of FC Barcelona Clash

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team has an incredible spirit d they will be ready to play to the best of their ability in the Champions League clash against Barcelona.

The runners-up of the last season will be locking horns with the five-time UCL winners in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

'The team is still ready': Mauricio Pochettino

"The team is still ready, despite the current difficulties. That's the reality and we will be ready to play to the best of our ability. I have come in to find a fantastic team, with incredible spirit," the club's official website quoted Pochettino, who was appointed as PSG coach last month, as saying.

"The players follow our instructions so that we can create an identity together. Our idea is to create an identity which shows exactly what it means to be Paris Saint-Germain. We have come into a marvelous team. They are all friends and enjoy being together. We are very happy on a human level," he added.

PSG look to rewrite history

PSG will be high on confidence as they are on a four-match winning streak in all competitions. However, they will need to rewrite history as Barca has outclassed the French-based football club on multiple occasions in the UEFA Champions League knockout fixtures.

Barcelona has knocked out PSG in each of their last three UCL knockout ties: They include 2012/13 quarter-finals, 2014/15 Q/F clash, and, 2016/17 Round of 16 clashes respectively.

The only time the Paris-based franchise had overcome their Spanish rivals in a UEFA Champions League knockout match was way back in the quarterfinals of the 1994/95 season.

