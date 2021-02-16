Neymar Has Reportedly Contacted Lionel Messi Over PSG Move Ahead Of MEGA UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's brilliance will be missed against his former club Barcelona in the Champions League. He misses out of action for the first leg due to an injury which he sustained during the French Cup clash against Caen. However, the Brazilian international is particularly active for the club off the field. He has contacted his former teammate and Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi, over a move to the French capital once the Argentine's contract expires at the end of the current season.

Lionel Messi transfer latest: Has Neymar persuaded Argentine to join PSG?

Messi is yet to extend his stay with Barcelona, with his current contract set to expire next summer. He was all set to leave the club last summer but could not due to Barcelona invoking his release clause. Now, according to a sensational report by French media publication L’Equipe, Neymar called up Messi to convince and persuade him to switch over to PSG next summer as a free agent.

Messi has constantly maintained that he will decide on his future move once the current season comes to an end. He hasn't spoken openly about his future destination, despite keen interest from PSG as well as Manchester City. The 33-year-old's future at the Camp Nou will also depend on the presidential elections.

Neymar injury latest: Brazilian to miss Barcelona clash

The defending Ligue 1 champions suffered a major setback during their French Cup clash against Caen. Neymar was seen limping off in the 59th minute after frequent fouls committed on him. He was subsequently replaced by French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Following medical tests after the injury, it has been ascertained that the Brazilian forward sustained an injury to his adductor. PSG's statement read, "Neymar Jr suffered a lesion to the left adductor on Wednesday evening. After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he'll be out for around 4 weeks depending on the evolution of the injury."

Barcelona vs PSG live stream details

The Champions League round of 16 clash will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The Barcelona vs PSG live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi, Neymar Instagram