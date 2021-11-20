Paris Saint Germain (PSG) currently possess the best strikers in world football and are a favourite to win the Champions League this season following Lionel Messi's arrival from Barcelona.

The PSG forward lineup now comprises Neymar, Messi and rising star Kylian Mbappe. However, for PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino getting the best out of all three forwards is a major task in hand and for that, he is still searching for the best attacking option.

Mauricio Pochettino on treating Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe differently

With such firepower at their disposal, the question remains whether PSG will be able to work as a team, especially when it comes to the forward lineup of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, while talking to L'Equipe, said, “They are the best in the world. Why take them off the pitch? Even if they do not play as one expects, with their talent they can be decisive at any time. That is why the club made the financial effort it did to sign them. You cannot evaluate this type of footballer the same as others, because they are different.”

While Neymar and Mbappe have been able to play together, Lionel Messi's injuries stopped him from playing at his full potential due to which he had to be taken out twice from the game. PSG is set to welcome Nantes this weekend, with fans hoping to see Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe taking the field following the international. Neymar however will be on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe's PSG stats for 2021 season

The 22-year-old Kylian Mbappe has raised the bar this season for his fellow attackers by scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. Lionel Messi on the other hand is yet to find the back of the net in the domestic season. However, the 34-year-old has been in fine form in the Champions League with three goals in as many games. Lionel Messi's teammate, Neymar, has been spending some time on the sidelines due to a lack of fitness and an adductor issue. The Brazilian has three goals and three assists to his name in Ligue 1.