'Maybe go on loan': Pep Guardiola makes stunning revelation about English midfielder

As Manchester City prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixture against West Ham, Pep Guardiola underlined the importance of having backups, especially with some key players currently sidelined due to injuries. The team aims to secure a fifth consecutive win in the ongoing 2023-24 league and continue their pursuit of success in the Premier League.

3 things you need to know

Manchester City won the historic treble in the 2022-23 season

City are at the top of the EPL table after four matches

Guardiola's team is one of the 6 teams who haven't lost a game in the current EPL season

ALSO READ: 'Doesn’t Deserve It': Ten Hag Backs Harry Maguire Amid Severe Critique Over Utd Defender

Struggle to secure playing time at City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a stunning revelation while expressing confidence in English midfielder Kalvin Phillips' future with the team following the player's impressive performance for England against Scotland. Guardiola acknowledged that Phillips has a role to play in the squad, especially considering the club's current injury concerns.

Phillips, who joined Manchester City in a £42 million transfer from Leeds United in 2022, had struggled to secure regular playing time. He made only four starts across all competitions in the previous season and played just six minutes in the current season. The situation prompted discussions about a potential loan move during the summer transfer window, but Phillips ultimately chose to remain at the club and fight for his place.

"We talked with him (Phillips) and the club with the chance to maybe go on loan because he did not have a lot of minutes but he decided ‘no, I want to stay’. He is more than welcome," Guardiola said. "As a good guy who accepts everything and stays, they are welcome. When we finish the transfer window, every player here is part of the family and are going to help."

ALSO READ: Manchester United Look To Forget Off-field Issues. Milan Derby On Serie A Return

Kalvin Phillips' journey marred by injuries

Guardiola emphasised the importance of unity within the squad, with every player contributing to the team's success.

The midfielder's journey at Manchester City has been marred by injuries and challenges. He suffered an injury in a friendly match against Barcelona at the beginning of the previous season and struggled to regain his form. Guardiola even mentioned concerns about Phillips' fitness after the World Cup. However, the manager had positive words for Phillips' commitment and performance, especially against Scotland.

"First I want to say I’m really pleased for the game he played because he is an exceptional guy and I love working with these kind of people, as I’ve said many times," Guardiola said. "Of course, he has not had much minutes in the past, I don’t know what is going to happen but it is important for him, and for me as well, to have this good performance. He can improve, because the dynamic he came from was completely the opposite. He stayed with us and the players we have the squad that are now injured, it is important that he is ready."