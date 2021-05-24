Mbappe Named Ligue 1 Player Of The Season As Lille Pip PSG To League Title

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has been awarded the Ligue 1 Player of the Season title for his wonderful performances in the domestic league this season. The youngster has been on a role-playing a crucial role for the PSG and ended the season as Ligue 1's top scorer, However, Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to make the final push with Lille putting a stop to PSG's dominance on the domestic crown and winning Ligue 1 for the fifth time in their club history.

Lille champions: Ligue 1 table at the end of the season

Lille did not start Ligue 1 as favourites despite solid performances in their previous campaigns which saw them end the league table at fourth and second in the previous years. However, they managed to turn it around and break Paris Saint-Germain's three-year title-winning streak following their narrow 1-2 win over Angers last week. Les Dogues won their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 with the club also being crowned domestic champions earlier back in 1933, 1946, and 1954.

Christophe Galtier's men have been one of the most consistent teams managing to stay at the top of the table for 18 out of the 37 weeks this season. Lille were defensively solid this season, having conceded only 23 goals from 38 league games while managing to remain unbeaten against their nearest league rivals in PSG, Lyon, and Monaco.

PSG Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain on the other hand failed to win Ligue 1 for only the second time in nine years, having won it in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Their previous failed attempt came in 2017 as Kylian Mbappe led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title before joining the French capital outfit next season. Since joining PSG, Kylian Mbappe has taken his game to another level with the French youngster consistently notching up top clash performances in the last few years.

Kylian Mbappe: PSG's driving force this season

Kylian Mbappé managed to play with a purple patch of form throughout the domestic league. The 20-year-old featured in 31 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season where he found the back of the net 26 times while also having 7 assists to his name this season. The 2018 World Cup winner also scored 7 goals for PSG in the French Cup which saw them pick up at least one trophy this season. Scoring in PSG's last game of the campaign, Mbappe took his tally to 27 goals and ended the season as the league's top scorer. Mbappe also won the Ligue 1 Player of the Season Award.

However, despite the individual accolade, Kylian Mbappé remained focused on how the Parisians could improve next season with PSG losing out on the title by a single point. Speaking to the media after receiving the Golden Boot, the 22-year-old also spoke about his commitment to the club and hinted about a possible contract extension in the near future. However, it would all depend on the club's ability to win trophies, with the French giants also suffering from a heartbreak in the Champions League semifinals where they lost out to Manchester City earlier this month.