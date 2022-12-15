Mbappe Puts On Hakimi's Shirt, Shares Heartwarming Post For PSG Mate After France's Win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi provided a wholesome moment for football fans, after making appearances at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi-final for the respective teams. During the penultimate stage match, played at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday night, France dominated Morocco and clinched a 2-0 victory. With the victory, France advanced into the summit clash of the quadrennial showpiece event, where they will now face the Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi share shirts after a warm hug

Meanwhile, after the semifinal win, French superstar Mbappe and his Moroccan counterpart Achraf Hakimi embraced each other with a warm hug on the field. The players then proceeded to exchange their shirts, as a display of respect between the club teammates. While Mbappe celebrated France’s win by wearing Hakimi’s jersey, he put the Moroccan’s name in front for the whole world to watch.

Kylian Mbappe’s gesture for PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner took to his official Twitter handle after the match and dedicated a heartwarming tweet for Hakimi. Sending out a one-line message, Mbappe asked Hakimi not to be sad and lifted his spirits by saying that everyone is proud of the 24-year-old. “Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history,” wrote Mbappe on Twitter.

Morocco’s incredible campaign at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Morocco defeated Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in the quarterfinal of the ongoing marquee event and scripted history. The Morrocan side became the first team from Africa to advance into the semifinal. In the group stage of the World Cup, Morocco finished as Group F winners ahead of 2018 runners-up Croatia and heavyweights like Belgium and Canada.

The Moroccan side then knocked 2010 World Cup champions Spain out of the competition with a 3-0 win in the Round of 16. Going ahead in the tournament, Youssef En-Nesyri’s 42nd-minute goal against Portugal, took them through to the semi-final. Interestingly, 14 out of the 26 members of Morocco’s World Cup squad were born overseas.