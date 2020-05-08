Kylian Mbappe Wins Ligue 1 Golden Boot Award With 18 Goals As French Season Ends Abruptly

Paris Saint Germain had more reason to celebrate as Kylian Mbappe was awarded the Ligue 1 Golden Boot following the cancellation of the French top flight. The Kylian Mbappe Golden Boot award was expected to be shared with AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder as the duo netted 18 goals each in the 2019-20 season. However, Kylian Mbappe was declared as the winner because he registered more goals from open play. For the second time in a row, the young Frenchman got his hands on the Kylian Mbappe Golden Boot award, defending his honour from last season when he netted 33 goals in Ligue 1.

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta Discusses Coronavirus Training Regime With LA Rams Coach Sean McVay

Kylian Mbappe Golden Boot: Ligue 1 standings

On Thursday, news regarding the 'Kylian Mbappe Golden Boot award' broke and it was met with a vengeance from AS Monaco supporters. Monaco star Wissam Ben Yedder scored was level on goals (18) with Kylian Mbappe when the French season was suspended early in March. However, with the premature end of Ligue 1, Kylian Mbappe has been rewarded the Golden Boot because Wissam Ben Yedder scored three of his 18 goals from the penalty spot. Along with scoring more goals from open play, Mbappe's goal-scoring ratio was better than his rival with his 18 goals coming in 20 appearances while Ben Yedder needed 25.

ALSO READ: Kyle Walker Reveals Mental Health Anguish After Man City Star Broke Lockdown Norms

Ligue 1 standings: Ligue 1 champions

The Ligue 1 standings before the coronavirus outbreak were taken as final as France confirmed no more sporting events would take place until September. The decision to cancel the French football season ended in Kylian Mbappe and PSG being crowned Ligue 1 champions. PSG were labelled as Ligue 1 champions for the 9th time in their illustrious history as they were at the top of the Ligue 1 standings when the season was cancelled. The French top-flight still had 10 matchdays remaining while PSG had a 12-point lead over 2nd placed Marseille with a game in hand.

ALSO READ: Locked Down, Not Out: Teenage Pro Prepares For Post-pandemic

ALSO READ: Chinese FA Proposes Pay Cuts Up To 50% For Players, Coaches