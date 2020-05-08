Kyle Walker Reveals Mental Health Anguish After Man City Star Broke Lockdown Norms

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has released a statement explaining why he broke lockdown rules thrice in the last 24 hours. The England international had been a subject of intense criticism in the past after it was revealed that he had broken the lockdown just two weeks ago.

Also Read | Vincent Kompany's goal on May 6, 2019 that proved decisive in Man City's PL win: Watch

Kyle Walker breaks lockdown rules: Man City defender alleges harassment

Kyle Walker released a statement describing the state of his mental health. He asserted that he has been silent for too long and it was time for him to speak publicly. The Man City right-back claimed that he has been going through the toughest time of his life, further alleging that he's been harassed all this while.

Kyle Walker claimed that he travelled to his sister's house on Wednesday to give her a birthday card, as well as to speak to her, after which he visited his parents to pick up some home-cooked meals. The Man City defender slammed the paparazzi for following him to his parents' home, asserting that they had invaded the privacy of his family.

Also Read | Man City players joked about signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after takeover

Kyle Walker breaks lockdown rules: Man City star bashes media

Kyle Walker claimed that he has been feeling unsafe within the four walls of his home, further asserting that he hasn't been in a stable mental state. He also bashed the media for trying to scrutinise every aspect of his life, which has had a detrimental impact on his mental health.

Also Read | Man City's record signing Rodri working hard studying as he prepares for business exam

Kyle Walker breaks lockdown rules: Kyle Walker reportedly fined

Kyle Walker was reported to have visited his sister on Wednesday, following which he visited his parents. The next day he was seen cycling with his friends near his rented property in Hale. Weeks ago, the Man City defender was fined for breaking lockdown rules after reports suggested that he had attended an X-rated party.

Also Read | Kyle Walker fined: Man City defender breaks lockdown rules to party with escorts