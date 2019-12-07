MCI Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City host rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night. United are fresh off a 2-1 home win against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester City brushed aside Burnley by a 4-1 scoreline during their respective midweek clashes. Both teams look hungry to prove themselves and secure a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League competition. Here is the MCI vs MUN Dream11 match prediction along with predicted line-ups for both teams.

MCI vs MUN injury updates

MCI vs MUN expected line-ups

Manchester City predicted line-up

Ederson Moraes (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Manchester United predicted line-up

David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Ashley Young, Scott McTominay, Fred, Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.

MCI vs MUN preview

PEP 💬 The best way to approach these games is to not be too stressed and do the best possible.



In one game, anything can happen, so we are not here to judge the results of past and future.



It’s about the game tomorrow and we will try to beat them.



🔵 #ManCity #MCIMUN 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1S6PHmHcQd — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 6, 2019

MCI VS MUN Dream11 top picks and prediction

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Fernandinho, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (VC), David Silva, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford (C)

Manchester City start as favourites to win 2-1.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

