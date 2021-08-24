Medical Staff Who Saved Christian Eriksen's Life To Receive UEFA President's Award

The medical team who saved Denmark player Christian Eriksen's life at the European Championship 2020 are set to receive the 2021 UEFA President's Award. Denmark captain Simon Kjaer will also recieve the award. Eriksen slumped and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's European Championship opener against Finland on June 12 at Copenhagen, but Kjaer and the medical team were able to revive him on the field owing to their rapid reflexes.

The award is in recognition of their crucial services in assisting Eriksen. Eriksen was revived using Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and a defibrillator before being stretchered off and transported to the hospital by the medical team. Kjaer's exemplary responsiveness to the circumstances is also recognized by the honour. When Eriksen slumped, Kjaer was one of the first to approach him.

Reports state that he placed Eriksen in the restoration position, began CPR, rallied the Denmark players in creating a protective circle around Eriksen as he received emergency medical care, and also consoled Eriksen's partner, Sabrina Kvist. The President's Award winners were characterized by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as true heroes of Euro 2020.

Ceferin shared his feelings saying how the award transcends football, and serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective and also said that at the time of the incident and expressed admiration for the medical staff for their quick responses to aid Eriksen. "When Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in Copenhagen. I, along with millions of other football fans, were deeply shocked and concerned. To everyone’s great joy and relief, Christian’s life was eventually saved thanks to the remarkable professionalism of the medical team. I have the utmost admiration for the doctors and medical staff for their outstanding reaction and calmness. Attributes which were crucial in Christian’s resuscitation" added Aleksander Ceferin.

He also hailed Kjaer for his leadership skills in such an intense situation, showing courage and remaining calm while handling things. "I remain grateful for the exemplary leadership qualities and immense courage that Denmark’s captain, Simon Kjær, displayed in this most critical of situations," continued Ceferin.

Recipients of the 2021 UEFA President’s Award:

On-site medical team

Mogens Kreutzfeldt (chief medical officer)

Frederik Flensted (stadium medical manager)

Anders Boesen (pitchside emergency doctor)

Peder Ersgaard (paramedic)

UEFA Venue Medical Officers

Jens Kleinefeld

Valentin Velikov

Danish national medical team

Morten Skjoldager (physio accompanying the team doctor)

Morten Boesen (team doctor)

Simon Kjær ﻿(Denmark national team captain)

Image credits: AP