Mega Brawl Ensues In Man Utd Vs Barca After Bruno Fernandes Aims Kick At De Jong; Watch

Manchester United and Barcelona players were involved in a heated physical altercation during the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match at Old Trafford on Thursday. The brawl ensued in the second half of the match after United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Frenkie de Jong. The main reason behind the ruckus was that Portuguese superstar Bruno Fernandes blasted the ball at De Jong, while he was on the ground.

As the Barca player took the hit to his face, his Barca teammates were furious at the opposition team and quickly teamed up against it. Players from both sides were seen coming face to face against each other. Fernandes was booked for his actions and was shown the yellow card at the 60th minute. Here’s a look at the video of the incident that is currently going viral on social media.

'Bruno Fernandes did not forgive de Jong': Fans react to the viral video

Reacting to Bruno Ferandes’ blow to De Jong, a fan tweeted, “Horrible gesture of Bruno Fernandes hitting Frenkie in the stomach with the ball when the referee had already whistled a free kick”. “Bruno Fernandes did not forgive de Jong,” said another fan. Fans also jokingly said that Fernandes looked to get back at De Jong for not accepting the offer to join the Premier League side.

Earlier in the game, Barcelona were off to a flying start in the Europa League match as Robert Lewandowski kicked off proceedings by converting a penalty in the 18th minute. While United ended the first half trailing 1-0, Brazilian star Fred scored the first goal of the night for the Red Devils in the 47th minute. 22-year-old Antony then scored the winner in the 73rd minute, taking the team through to a 2-1 win and advancing into the Round of 16 stages at the second-tier European competition.