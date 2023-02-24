Bruno Fernandes Reveals Intricate Details Of Cristiano Ronaldo And Erik Ten Hag Fallout

Bruno Fernandes has revealed what went down between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag. The United head coach and the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner were evidently not on the best of terms during their stint together. CR7 was sacked from the club following the controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Fernandes, who shares a healthy relationship with both Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag has recently given his take on the fallout between the two. Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, Fernandes stated, Ten Hag has a set of rules, which he expects his team would comply with. And doesn't differentiate or carry any reservations, whatever the stature of the player is.

“He demands. He demands from people – you either do it or you’re out, you won’t play. In the beginning, we thought, ‘will he really do that? If a big player doesn’t do what he wants, will he pull him apart or not?”

“And he did that, he did that many times. He did it with Cristiano, he did that with Jadon, and Marcus also. Marcus was probably in the best form at Wolves, but he did something wrong and the manager just pulled him out – and we thought, wow.”

“It’s the way it has to be sometimes. You know, you are a parent. I am a father too. Sometimes you have to make some rules at your house. If not, they will go all over you and in a short period of time they will be the owners of the house.”

United on top

While Ronaldo's unceremonious departure led to tensions at Old Trafford, the flow of positivity has put a new light on Erik ten Hag. The fans now see Ten Hag as a custodian of change, one who will bring back glory to United. Moreover, Ten Hag has also passed his biggest challenge to date. His Manchester United side has beaten FC Barcelona over the course of two legs. The team is now 3rd on the Premier League contending for the top position and qualified for the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Europa League.