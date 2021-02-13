Meme Fest Ensues As Liverpool Snatch Defeat From Jaws Of Victory Against Leicester City

Nothing has been going right for the reigning EPL champions Liverpool since the past few weeks. During the first leg, it appeared as if the 'Reds' who were the table-toppers would succeed in retaining their title without breaking a sweat. However, it seems that they have run out of fire & brimstone and lately, they lost their Premier League fixture to the second-placed Leicester City 3-1 at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

'When Liverpool lose...'

As Liverpool suffered yet another humiliating defeat, some of the football fans could not help from coming up with innovative ways to roast the Premier League title-holders. Here are some of the reactions.

Jurgen Klopp when Liverpool lose 3-1 but the sun was shining brighter than usual pic.twitter.com/f8On7dz7He — Liban (@MCFC_Liban) February 13, 2021

Liverpool after they lose 3-1but Thiago completes 10 idea balls 🥶😭 #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/0nJqudBHVV — Pogba Senior (@TheSaltiHere) February 13, 2021

And finally the game ends as Liverpool lose yet another game in a space of six minutes 🥺😂😹#LEILIV 3:1 FT — Bismarck Erisah 🔱 🇺🇬🇬🇧 (@bismarckerisah) February 13, 2021

Liverpool fans when they lose 3-1 but Henderson shouted at Allison pic.twitter.com/F16xHvza6U — 🔴⚪️ (@mohamed1up) February 13, 2021

How did I miss this match😩😩😩😩😭😭 the joy of watching Liverpool lose😭😭 I hate traffic #LEILIV — SHALOM✨🕊 (@lomking_) February 13, 2021

Me watching Liverpool lose any game pic.twitter.com/ZQRHeNg2Wg — Leels (@LeeaaronH) February 13, 2021

Thiago Fc when Liverpool lose 3-1 but Thiago played 3 idea balls

pic.twitter.com/vQXosmUkvS https://t.co/fjBmpPRlxb — Elnenyesta (@Elnenyesta) February 13, 2021

Liverpool outclassed by Leicester City

Neither of the teams succeeded in finding the back of the net in the first half and both teams could not succeed in breaking the deadlock for some time in the second half either and then in the 67th minute, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah drew first blood for the Reds. It was indeed a much-needed breakthrough but little did the visitors know what was in store for them at that point in time.

Liverpool kept their lead intact towards the backend of the regulation time before English attacking midfielder James Maddison scored an equaliser in the 78th minute and even before Liverpool could succeed in doing anything about it, they had to think about reducing their deficit after Maddison's England team-mate found the back of the net in the 81st minute.

Things got complicated from thereon as the Reds had to settle scores with just a few minutes left. But, to their dismay, all hopes were dashed when winger Harvey Barnes netted one in the 85th minute.

The visitors could never really recover as they could only play the catch-up game from thereon. The Premier League champions are now at the fourth spot in the points table with 11 wins from 24 matches and 40 points in their tally.

They have a week's time to get their strategies in place when they host seventh-placed Everton at Anfield Stadium next Saturday. Prior to their next EPL fixture, Liverpool will be locking horns with RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at Puskas Arena on Wednesday.

