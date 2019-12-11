Champions League: Memphis Depay Is 'furious' Over Donkey Banner Aimed At Teammate Marcelo

Lyon qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night. The home team fought back from two goals down to end the match level with the Germans at the final whistle. However, there were was a controversial incident that occurred when a Lyon fan invaded the pitch with a hateful poster aimed at OL player - Marcelo.

Champions League: Memphis Depay is on fire for Lyon in Europe this season

Memphis Depay has scored in all five of his #UCL appearances this season:



⚽️ vs. Zenit

⚽️ vs. Leipzig

⚽️ vs. Benfica

⚽️ vs. Benfica

⚽️ vs. Leipzig



He may have just fired Lyon through to the knock-out stage 💪 pic.twitter.com/7Ymzlj5tNZ — ™ 🤕🔱⚜️ (@whizkrane) December 10, 2019

Memphis Depay lashes out at Lyon fan over disgraceful Marcelo poster

After reaching Champions League knockout stage, Memphis Depay saw one of the fans insulting his teammate Marcelo holding the sign with a donkey, he took it away and get into fight with fans... Give this man a bianco check and captain tape until the end of his career! #Respect pic.twitter.com/97BBP84sIz — 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐃𝐑✪𝐋𝐋 (@crodroll) December 11, 2019

Marcelo has been on the suffering end of fan abuse for his performances in the French Ligue this season. However, OL captain Memphis Depay demonstrated that he would not tolerate any hate from club fans. Depay reacted angrily to a fan who ran onto the pitch at full-time with a banner showing a donkey and the words: “Marcelo leave the club” written on it. In the post-match interview with RMC Sport, Memphis Depay revealed that he was left furious at the manner in which Lyon fans behaved and asked for a change in attitude from the club's supporters.

Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais secured their spot in the Round of 16

Memphis Depay ⚽⚽



A 4-0 away win for Lyon in Ligue 1 ahead of their crunch #UCL contest with Leipzig.



Will they make the round of 16? pic.twitter.com/9WyVH87nDV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 6, 2019

