Ansu Fati Becomes Youngest Ever Champions League Scorer After Goal Against Inter Milan

Barcelona’s teen prodigy Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score in the UEFA Champions League as Barcelona defeated Inter Milan at San Siro on Matchday 6 thanks to goals from Carles Perez and Ansu Fati. The defeat means that Inter are out of the competition and Borussia Dortmund have gone through with Barcelona.

Barcelona knock Inter Milan out from the Champions League

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored just before half time against Barcelona to equalise for his side. Barcelona were earlier leading with a 23rd-minute strike from Carles Perez. Inter were in need of a victory against Barcelona to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League. However, Ansu Fati scored in the final minutes of the match, thus, knocking out the current Serie A leaders.

Ansu Fati is the youngest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League

Ansu Fati became the youngest to score in the European competition, at the age of 17 years, 40 days. The previous record of being the youngest goalscorer in the Champions League was with Peter Ofori-Quaye, who scored for Olympiacos at 17 years and 195 days old. The player has emerged through La Masia ranks to play for the first team. He has played a total of 12 games so far, with three goals to his credit. He has also bagged an assist in LaLiga. Manager Ernesto Valverde had decided to rest Lionel Messi for the clash against Inter Milan, considering the fact that Barcelona had already secured their qualification for the next round of the competition. It was clear that academy players would be given an opportunity to prove themselves to the Catalan hierarchy.

GAME OVER❗️Barça 🔝 Inter in Milan! pic.twitter.com/qJlXjBla6u — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 10, 2019

Barcelona will play against Real Sociedad on December 14 in LaLiga

Barcelona have topped their Champions League group stage, while also leading in LaLiga, though with equal points as that of Real Madrid. Barcelona will play against Real Sociedad on Saturday, December 14 and then will play against Real Madrid on December 19 in El Clasico.

