Messi And Ronaldo Not As Good As Mohamed Salah Right Now: Ex-Liverpool Striker Saunders

Ex-Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has put his thoughts out by saying that legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not as good as Chelsea striker Mohamed Salah right now. Salah has had an incredible start to the 2021-22 season, with eight goals to his name while appearing for Liverpool in as many matches. Saunders' comments on Salah came after Liverpool’s dominating 1-5 win over Porto in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match, where Salah scored twice at the 18th and 60th minutes of the game at the Estadio do Gragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

While speaking to talkSPORT, Saunders put the two legendary footballers behind Salah, citing that Salah’s current form is better than that of Messi and Ronaldo. Expressing his thoughts on the 29-year-old’s performance in the 2021-22 season, Saunders said, “Right now, as we speak, who’s better than him? Eight goals in eight games from right-wing, he’s not playing down the middle. He just looks unstoppable. There’s Messi and Ronaldo, who are on their own, but right now they’re not as good as Salah”.

Mohamed Salah: Fastest Liverpool player in history to score 100 Premier League goals

On being asked to choose between Ronaldo and Salah, Saunders replied that he would pick Salah. He added that it would be easier to say Ronaldo but Salah’s current form looks like he would score every week. Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s match against Porto on September 29 adding to the tally of goals, along with goals from Sardio Mane at the 45th minute and twin goals by Roberto Firmino at the 77th and 81st minute of the game. He recently completed his century of Premier League goals and became the fastest Liverpool player to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi hit his first goal since joining Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) in the summer transfer window of 2021. He took four games to score a goal for PSG, as he hit a beautiful strike at the 74th minute of PSG’s Champions League clash against Premier League giant Manchester City. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in as many matches for Manchester United, after making a return to the club from Juventus in 2021.

(Image: AP)