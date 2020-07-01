Lionel Messi And Setien Should Resolve Barca Rift Over A Cup Of Coffee, Says Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone urged Lionel Messi and Quique Setien to talk through their reported rift over a cup of coffee this week. Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal during Tuesday’s encounter against Los Rojiblancos but Barcelona's title hopes suffered another major blow with their second successive 2-2 draw. The Catalan giants are now one point behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, as the internal tensions between Setien and Messi continue to cause chaos at the club.

Diego Simeone advice for Quique Setien and Lionel Messi rift

Barcelona's title charge has been handed a massive blow over the past few weeks with Quique Setien's side dropping a total of six points in their last four games. This has allowed Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid to overtake their arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the LaLiga title. During the cooling break against Celta Vigo on Saturday, footage of Lionel Messi appearing to ignore instructions from Quique Setien's assistant, Eder Sarabia, went viral.

There were also reports of a 'heated argument' between the Barcelona players and the coaching staff after the Celta Vigo game. Lionel Messi reportedly demanded the sacking of Quique Setien which left Barcelona in a state of 'shock'. Ahead of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid clash, Atleti boss Diego Simeone was asked about his thoughts on the apparent feud between Setien and Messi.

While speaking to reporters, Diego Simeone explained that although poking his nose into rivals' dressing rooms was none of his business. the reported falling out between Lionel Messi and Quique Setien is solvable. "The most important part is the emotional aspect," said Diego Simeone, who is well renowned for his man-management. Simeone highlighted that a dressing room feud must never be aired out in public. "A cup of coffee and an informal chat usually helps resolve any internal issue," he added.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Lionel Messi scores 700th career goal in 2-2 draw

The 2-2 draw in the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid game at Camp Nou on Tuesday night meant that Real Madrid have a chance to extend their lead to four points at the top of the table with a win over Getafe on Thursday night. Diego Costa's own goal gave Barcelona the lead before Saul Niguez's penalty restored parity for the visitors. Lionel Messi then scored his 700th career goal with a panenka penalty to put Barcelona ahead for the second time but another spot-kick from Saul Niguez - in the 62nd minute- ensured that a point was shared between the two Spanish giants. The stuttering Barcelona have now drawn three of their last four games, currently undergoing a rocky patch in the crucial final stages of the LaLiga title race.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram, AP