Lionel Messi's Contract Extension 'no Trouble' For Barcelona, Claims Former Club President

With the Lionel Messi contract expiring in the summer of 2021, there has been a slight cause of concern for Spanish giants, Barcelona. The Argentine talisman will soon enter the final 12 months of the Lionel Messi contract and amid the ongoing crisis with the Barcelona board, there have been rumours suggesting that the 32-year-old could leave Camp Nou at the end of the current season. However, former Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will sign a Lionel Messi contract extension.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi contract woes for Barcelona

The man who has helped Barcelona win 10 LaLiga titles and four of the clubs' five Champions League titles has been tipped with a move away from Camp Nou in the summer. With the current LaLiga season in jeopardy due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Blaugrana captain will enter the final year of the Lionel Messi contract in June. Lionel Messi has been vocal about his issues with some members on the Barcelona board but with an option of leaving Barcelona for free at the end of any season, the defending LaLiga champions are desperate to offer their talisman a new contract extension to dismiss rumours of a transfer away from the club.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi contract extension 'no trouble'

While speaking to Deportes Cuatro on Wednesday, ex-Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained that the Lionel Messi contract renewal will not be a problem for Barcelona. The Lionel Messi contract extension will be 'no trouble' for Barcelona, he said. The 57-year-old remains confident that the Argentina skipper will renew his contract with Spanish outfit and as he also urged the club to re-sign Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Lionel Messi reportedly made a transfer suggestion of his own and requested Barcelona to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou earlier this year. The PSG superstar spent four seasons with Barcelona before making the move to the French capital for a world-record transfer fee in 2017. Laporta insisted that he would bring back the 28-year-old at Barcelona as he would be imperative in aiding the club to the elusive Champions League, a title Barcelona last claimed in 2015 with Neymar in their squad.

