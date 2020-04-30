Cesc Fabregas' 95-year-old Great Grandmother Beats Coronavirus Despite Complications

AS Monaco star Cesc Fabregas recently made headlines after he came out in support of the club, agreeing to a pay cut as well as deferring his salary for the next four months. Now, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star has revealed that his 95-year-old great grandmother has recovered from coronavirus.

Cesc Fabregas grandmother health: 95-year-old recovers from coronavirus

Cesc Fabregas confirmed the reports that his great grandmother has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic on his social media accounts. He said, “95 years old and she overcame the coronavirus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero.”

Cesc Fabregas grandmother health: Monaco star acknowledges efforts of frontline workers

Cesc Fabregas asserted that his great grandmother would not have recovered from coronavirus if it were not for the efforts of the doctors and the nurses, apart from the other frontline workers. He said that he has a deep respect for the frontline workers, while also thanking them for their untiring effort in the fight against the pandemic.

Cesc Fabregas grandmother health: Star supports club financially

It was recently revealed that Cesc Fabregas came forward to help his club during the times of financial distress. According to The Telegraph, the AS Monaco star has decided to defer his salary for the next four months. This move, the report claims, will help the club save close to €2.2 million ($2.3 million).

Cesc Fabregas grandmother health: Player accepts 30% pay cut

The Spaniard reportedly earns €574,000 ($620,000) a month at Monaco, which he has voluntarily let go for the next four months. The report suggests that he has accepted a 30 percent pay cut as well. The player has also offered to top up the wages of the ground workers at the club, all of whom were forced to accept a 30 percent pay cut, meaning that they might now receive their complete salary.

