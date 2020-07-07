Lionel Messi Offered No. 10 Jersey At Estudiantes If Barcelona Icon Leaves Next Summer

Barcelona caption Lionel Messi has reportedly been offered the 'Messi No 10 jersey' by Argentine Primera Division side Estudiantes amid the transfer talk around the 33-year-old. The Lionel Messi transfer news has been trending all over the internet amid the reported issue with the Messi contract extension at Camp Nou. Estudiantes chairman and former Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron has welcomed the possibility of a Lionel Messi to Estudiantes move if the Barcelona star decides to quit the LaLiga giants next summer.

🗣 Juan Sebastián Verón (Estudiantes chairman) to Leo Messi:



"If you want to come here [Estudiantes], you have the No. 10 shirt ensured.



I don't really imagine him outside Barcelona. The reality is that he is the only one who has the decision and desire."



[via Goal] pic.twitter.com/A8lIi2GwP3 — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) July 6, 2020

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi No 10 jersey at Estudiantes

The Lionel Messi transfer news according to reports from Cadena SER have tipped the Argentina captain to leave Barcelona next summer when his contract expires in 2021. The Lionel Messi transfer news has put top European suitors including Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City on red alert. However, Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate Juan Sebastian Veron has welcomed the possibility of Messi to Estudiantes while also reserving the the 'Messi No 10 jersey' at the Primera Division club.

While speaking to Fox Sports, the 45-year-old Premier League winner spoke out on the Messi transfer news rumours. Veron then added that the 'Messi No 10 jersey' at Estudiantes will be reserved for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner if he ever ponders a move to his native. However, Veron also claimed that it's difficult to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Lionel Messi contract situation

Multiple reports have claimed that Messi is stalling on signing a new contract with Barcelona due to the ongoing turmoil at the club. The Lionel Messi contract talks have reportedly hit a stumbling block with the 33-year-old set to leave Barcelona when his current deal expires in 2021. The issues with Barcelona manager Quique Setien and Director of Football Eric Abidal are reportedly some of the major factors that have stopped Messi from extending his deal.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi to retire in Argentina?

Messi had earlier shared his dream to potentially return to Argentina before hanging up his boots. However, in Argentina, Messi is likely to play for his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys rather than Veron's Estudiantes. Messi joined the Rosario side when he was only six years old.

Image Credits - Leo Messi Instagram