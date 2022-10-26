Messi, Mbappe & Neymar Combine To Score 3 Goals In Same Corner As PSG Hit 7 Goals In UCL

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were in sensational form in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Tuesday as they put seven past Maccabi Haifa, with all members of their star-studded trio finding the back of the net. The 'MNM' trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored to fire PSG into the knockout stages of the UCL.

Messi, Mbappe & Neymar help PSG demolish Maccabi Haifa

As seen in the video below, PSG broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Kylian Mbappe found Lionel Messi on the left side of the box, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner coolly slotted home with a delicate shot inside the post with the outside of his left foot.

🤩🎥 | اهداف مباريات الابطال لـ هذا اليوم



سالزبورغ 1-2 تشيلسي

اشبيلية 3-0 كوبنهاجن

لايبزيغ 3-2 ريال مدريد

بنفيكا 4-3 يوفنتوس

باريس 7-2 ماكابي

ميلان 4-0 دينامو زغرب



• مشاهدة ممتعه للجميع ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MihX2WP4N5 — محمد 🇩🇪 (@M1M6ee) October 25, 2022

Mbappe then made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute at the conclusion of an impressive counterattack. The Frenchman collected the ball down the left, picked out Neymar for a one-two then tried to put the ball back in his path. Maccabi's defenders managed to stop it but the rebound came to Mbappe, who made no mistake with the finish.

Neymar added his name to the scoresheet three minutes later after yet another good combination from the MNM trio started by Mbappe. While Maccabi Haifa pulled one back shortly after, it did not take long for PSG to make it 4-1. Messi added another just before the half-time break with a trademark low shot from outside the area into the bottom corner.

Maccabi Haifa began the second half on the front foot by scoring in the 50th minute to make it 4-2. From that point on, it was all PSG. Mbappe made it 5-2 in the 64th minute from Achraf Hakimi’s long cross before Goldberg was unfortunate to put one past his own goalkeeper in the 67th minute. Soler then capped a prolific evening for PSG by finding the back of the net.

As a result of PSG's dominating win, they have successfully progressed to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with 11 points. They will be joined by Benfica, who also increased their points tally to 11 after a nail-biting 4-3 victory against Serie A giants Juventus.

(Inputs from AP)