Kylian Mbappe Thinks Neymar Lacks ‘vigour’ At PSG As Duo's Relationship Sours: Report

PSG strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were not only good friends on the pitch but also formed a deadly partnership in front of the goal. However, things between the two have not been great for a while and there is news about their relationship getting deteriorated for a while now. The pair have not been on great terms ever since Mbappe tried to convince Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chiefs to sell Neymar in the summer transfer window. In the latest update report has emerged that Mbappe wants all of his PSG teammates to always perform at their very best for the success of the club while stating that Neymar doesn’t apply himself enough.

Kylian Mbappe accuses Neymar of showing lack of intent

According to an express.co.uk report citing Sport.es the France international feels that his Brazilian teammate ‘lacks vigour’. Mbappe wants everybody at the club to perform above their abilities, especially when the club is still waiting to get their hands on the first-ever Champions League title. Mbappe feels that Neymar doesn’t apply himself enough, despite him already putting in some impressive performances in the current season.

Going by the current form Neymar has recorded impressive numbers for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 16 games for the Ligue 1 giants. Mbappe on the other hand has also has kept up his good form, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 14 games so far this season.

'I'm very happy here': Kylian Mbappe on PSG transfer rumours

Mbappe penned a new three-year deal with the reigning Ligue 1 champions that runs till 2025 but reports have been emerging that the star striker is keen to move away from Paris. As reported by Goal, Mbappe while clearing the air on his transfer rumours said, “I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the [Champions League match against Benfica], I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly”.

The striker further said “People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out. Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here”. The 23-year-old during the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony had to face the brunt from the fans who booed him on his arrival at the vent.