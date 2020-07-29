Messi To Inter? CEO Marotta Denies Move Despite Owners Using Star's Image On Cathedral

Uncertainty prevails over Lionel Messi's Barcelona stay beyond 2021, with the skipper yet to extend his contract. The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with frequent rumours linking him with a move to Inter Milan. However, the Serie A giants' CEO Giuseppe Marotta has played down the rumours of Messi's move to San Siro.

Could Messi to Inter materialise? Inter CEO has his say

Shedding light on the Messi to Inter talks, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claimed earlier that the club's majority shareholders Suning Holdings Group are prepping up to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. It was claimed that Inter's owners possess the financial muscle to ensure that the Messi to Inter deal materialises this transfer window.

The Messi to Inter rumours gained further momentum on Tuesday when a picture of the Argentine forward was projected on the city's cathedral. However, other reports in Italy suggest that Inter's owners used the image on the cathedral to publicise the television broadcast in China of the Nerazzurri's game against Napoli that was played on Tuesday.

Extraordinary if Messi to Inter materialises: Inter CEO Marotta

Inter CEO Marotta claimed that he does not see how the club can make any attempt to sign the 33-year-old. Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Marotta asserted that the Messi cathedral image projection wasn't his idea. He went on to state that it would be extraordinary to see the Messi to Inter deal materialise, describing the Barcelona captain as a champion. However, Inter CEO Marotta later added that it is 'fantasy football, a utopian situation.'

Inter CEO Marotta sheds light on FFP amid Messi transfer talks

Inter CEO Marotta also shed light on the financial ramifications of a supposed move for Messi. Marotta claimed that no team in Serie A is capable of carrying out such an operation (Messi transfer) except under extraordinary circumstances. He asserted that the Messi to Inter deal should abide by the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Inter CEO Marotta said that although COVID-19 has ensured some level of flexibility in FFP, sometime later, the rules need to be followed diligently.

Much difficult than moving Duomo: Conte on Messi transfer

Speaking on the much-talked-about Messi transfer rumours, Inter manager Antonio Conte claimed that it would be easier to move Milan's famous Duomo cathedral than sign the 33-year-old, a stance similar to Inter CEO Marotta's. There have been frequent talks of a Messi transfer, either this season or later. The Argentina international's contract runs until June 2021, which suggests that he has one more season at Camp Nou. Although Barcelona have tried to convince the captain to extend his contract, Messi is yet to respond in the affirmative.

