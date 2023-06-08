Messi Vs Ronaldo: A Stats Comparison Between The Two Greats Of European Football

Six months after Cristiano Ronaldo left European football to embark on a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi is all set for a stunning move to the United States of America. After months of speculations about a possible move to Saudi Arabia, Messi opted to join a franchise that is co-owned by another footballing legend, David Beckham. Leaving aside money and memories, Messi decided to choose Major League Soccer club Inter Miami as the next destination of his trophy-laden career.

As reported by AP, announcing his move on Wednesday, Lionel Messi said, "After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way".

ALSO READ | Karim Benzema Names Cristiano Ronaldo After Signing For Al-Ittihad, Sets Internet On Fire

This brings an end to an era that saw two individuals shattering the record books while providing countless moments of greatness to the fans. While Cristiano Ronaldo ruled the record books during his time at Real Madrid, Messi grabbed trophies to decorate his illustrious career. While the sporting world now awaits to see Messi playing in the US, here’s an interesting stats comparison between the two football greats.

Messi vs Ronaldo stats in La Liga

Players Teams Matches Goals Assists La Liga titles Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 438 450 131 2 Lionel Messi Barcelona 778 672 303 10

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi stats in UEFA Champions League

Players Teams Matches Goals UEFA Champions League titles Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 101 105 4 Juventus 23 14 Manchester United 59 21 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 149 120 4 PSG 14 9

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats playing for Sporting CP, Juventus, and Manchester United

Teams Matches Goals Assists League titles Juventus 134 101 22 2 Manchester United 346 145 64 3 Sporting CP 31 5 6

ALSO READ | 'Finished Ronaldo With This': Netizens React To Lionel Messi Rejecting Move To Saudi

Lionel Messi's stats playing for Paris Saint-Germain

Teams Matches Goals Assists League titles PSG 75 32 35 2

Messi vs Ronaldo: Miscellaneous stats