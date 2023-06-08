Messi Vs Ronaldo: A Stats Comparison Between The Two Greats Of European Football

Quick links:
Six months after Cristiano Ronaldo left European football to embark on a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi is all set for a stunning move to the United States of America. After months of speculations about a possible move to Saudi Arabia, Messi opted to join a franchise that is co-owned by another footballing legend, David Beckham. Leaving aside money and memories, Messi decided to choose Major League Soccer club Inter Miami as the next destination of his trophy-laden career.
As reported by AP, announcing his move on Wednesday, Lionel Messi said, "After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way".
This brings an end to an era that saw two individuals shattering the record books while providing countless moments of greatness to the fans. While Cristiano Ronaldo ruled the record books during his time at Real Madrid, Messi grabbed trophies to decorate his illustrious career. While the sporting world now awaits to see Messi playing in the US, here’s an interesting stats comparison between the two football greats.
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|La Liga titles
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|438
|450
|131
|2
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|778
|672
|303
|10
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Goals
|UEFA Champions League titles
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|101
|105
|4
|Juventus
|23
|14
|Manchester United
|59
|21
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|149
|120
|4
|PSG
|14
|9
|Teams
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|League titles
|Juventus
|134
|101
|22
|2
|Manchester United
|346
|145
|64
|3
|Sporting CP
|31
|5
|6
|Teams
|Matches
|Goals
|Assists
|League titles
|PSG
|75
|32
|35
|2
|Players
|Top Goal Scorer of the Season
|Ballon d'Or awards
|UEFA Best Player In Europe
|Player of the Year
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|19 times
|5
|3 times
|8 times
|Lionel Messi
|22 times
|7
|4 times
|10 times