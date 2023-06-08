'Finished Ronaldo with this': Netizens react to Lionel Messi rejecting move to Saudi

Lionel Messi has apparently shocked the world of football by confirming a move to MLS side Inter Miami. The 7-time Ballon D'or winner was repeatedly linked with FC Barcelona and Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, but it is America that become the testament of "Messi Magic". According to reports, Messi was offered a whopping sum by the Saudi club, but he rejected the offer. The act of saying no to the big money deal landed well among the netizens and his fans, who hailed Messi for not capitulating with the monetary aspect.

Following the confirmation of his transfer, Lionel Messi gave an interview to Spanish Daily Mundo Deportivo that money wasn't the driving force behind his decision. He highlighted that had he considered the monetary aspect then he would have accepted the deal that arrived from Saudi Arabia. "If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money."

Netizens react to Lionel Messi's comment on declining Saudi offer

The statement by the Argentine made football fans react in a certain way. Since enthusiasts often draw parallels between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, thus, many Twitter users exhumed the past and brought forward the exorbitant movement of Ronaldo to Al-Nassr. Here are a few of the many reactions.

So, while most of the netizens praised Messi, some wanted him to stay in Europe. Moreover, some fans wanted to see him in Saudi Arabia and had already started to term the dreamt Ronaldo Messi clash as "Al- Classico". What do you think about this trasfer of Lionel Messi?